H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.45 and traded as high as $60.40. H. B. Fuller shares last traded at $59.23, with a volume of 258,411 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on H. B. Fuller from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on H. B. Fuller from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H. B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $898.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. H. B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 9,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $613,807.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,214. This represents a 38.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth $36,830,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 127,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 82,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 64,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

