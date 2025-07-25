Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.67 and traded as high as C$43.75. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$43.26, with a volume of 1,900 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GCG

Guardian Capital Group Stock Down 2.5%

Guardian Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.