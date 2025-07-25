Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.67 and traded as high as C$43.75. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$43.26, with a volume of 1,900 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Down 2.5%
Guardian Capital Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.
