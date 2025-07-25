Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Shares Down 23.5% – Here’s Why

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) dropped 23.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 434,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 140,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a market cap of C$13.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.
