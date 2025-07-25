Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 23.42%.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

GCBC stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. Greene County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 6,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $151,745.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,318 shares in the company, valued at $512,198.10. This trade represents a 42.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greene County Bancorp stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Greene County Bancorp worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.