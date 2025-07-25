Goldenstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:GDST) Trading Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74. 261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Goldenstone Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63.

Institutional Trading of Goldenstone Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 175,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 5.09% of Goldenstone Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldenstone Acquisition Company Profile

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

