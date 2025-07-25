Glynn Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Glynn Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Toast comprises approximately 4.5% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Toast worth $17,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOST. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 862.1% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $3,131,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 187,140 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,643.60. This represents a 27.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $588,977.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 302,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,883,389.82. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 466,131 shares of company stock worth $20,048,851. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TOST opened at $48.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.87 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $48.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

