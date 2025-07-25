Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 629 Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $38,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. Lennar Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $193.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

