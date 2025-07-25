Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 392 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,836,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $113,900,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,271.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after buying an additional 1,175,834 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $40,989,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,991,000 after buying an additional 1,027,044 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FITB. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.