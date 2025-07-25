Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,377 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,622,000 after purchasing an additional 227,202 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,763,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,249,000 after purchasing an additional 493,609 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,825,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,324,000 after purchasing an additional 66,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average is $89.42.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.