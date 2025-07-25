Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $730,716,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,923 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $336,965,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,663,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,052,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,434,000 after purchasing an additional 958,458 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MET stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.72.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MetLife from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

