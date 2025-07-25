General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Announces Earnings Results

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27, Zacks reports. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics updated its FY 2025 guidance to 15.050-15.150 EPS.

NYSE GD opened at $314.23 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $322.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $295.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.17.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total value of $2,142,281.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $215,828,587.08. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Dynamics stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

