Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,729,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,560 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.41% of Full Truck Alliance worth $188,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

YMM stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YMM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

