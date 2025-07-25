Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,729,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,560 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.41% of Full Truck Alliance worth $188,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.
Full Truck Alliance Price Performance
YMM stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Full Truck Alliance
Full Truck Alliance Company Profile
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Full Truck Alliance
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Congress Is Dumping These 5 Stocks—Should You Follow?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.