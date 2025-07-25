Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM) is Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance comprises about 26.1% of Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd owned 0.15% of Full Truck Alliance worth $20,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,730,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,875,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,811,000 after buying an additional 10,383,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,943,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,164,000 after buying an additional 295,301 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 26,207,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,665,000 after buying an additional 4,931,028 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of YMM opened at $11.82 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on YMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

