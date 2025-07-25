FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $22,524,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 143,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $4,310,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $948,000.

NYSEARCA:GMAY opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $302.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.47.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

