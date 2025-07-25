Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells £4,235.69 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 467 ($6.31), for a total value of £4,235.69 ($5,721.59).

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, David John Braben sold 9,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($5.00), for a total value of £33,300 ($44,981.76).

On Tuesday, July 22nd, David John Braben sold 8,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.07), for a total value of £30,000 ($40,524.11).

On Friday, July 18th, David John Braben sold 6,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($5.02), for a total value of £22,320 ($30,149.94).

On Thursday, July 17th, David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.92), for a total value of £36,400 ($49,169.26).

On Wednesday, July 16th, David John Braben sold 11,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 368 ($4.97), for a total value of £40,480 ($54,680.53).

On Monday, July 14th, David John Braben sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.90), for a total value of £18,150 ($24,517.09).

On Friday, July 11th, David John Braben sold 7,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.80), for a total value of £26,625 ($35,965.15).

On Wednesday, July 9th, David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.69), for a total value of £34,700 ($46,872.89).

Shares of FDEV stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.93. Frontier Developments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 175.60 ($2.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 379.50 ($5.13). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 297.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 235.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

