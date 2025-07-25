Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

