Freemont Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 634.6% in the 1st quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,169,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.20.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $407.34 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $410.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

