Freemont Management S.A. Sells 800 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Freemont Management S.A. trimmed its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 763,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000,000 after buying an additional 221,948 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in AeroVironment by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AeroVironment by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after buying an additional 160,390 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of AeroVironment to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $225.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $4,550,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at $32,153,390.65. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $271.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.22. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $295.90.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

