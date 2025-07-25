Freemont Management S.A. Sells 4,200 Shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Freemont Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 278.8% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $45.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

