Freemont Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 91,200 Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,000. Williams Companies comprises approximately 1.8% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

