Freemont Management S.A. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 42.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Novem Group lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $64,800,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.57.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $324.64 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $330.09. The stock has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.18 and a 200 day moving average of $288.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,600. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $306,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 105,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,319,618.65. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,087 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.