Freemont Management S.A. Cuts Position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Freemont Management S.A. cut its holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources accounts for 1.3% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 981.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,144,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,350 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 22,699.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,112,000 after buying an additional 924,305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $349,024,000 after buying an additional 353,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 376,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after buying an additional 298,429 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $165.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. Targa Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $122.56 and a one year high of $218.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.18. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.86.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

