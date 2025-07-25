FPC Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 21,073 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 12.1% of FPC Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $17,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,709,000 after buying an additional 168,536 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 497.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of VGK stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.13. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $79.57.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.