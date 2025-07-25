Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FLUT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.10.

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $300.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion and a PE ratio of 103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.96. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $175.59 and a fifty-two week high of $309.77.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Flutter Entertainment’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alfred F. Hurley, Jr. sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.94, for a total value of $64,644.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,180.92. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine M. Mccarthy sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total value of $64,447.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 559 shares in the company, valued at $136,463.08. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,934 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,663 shares during the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

