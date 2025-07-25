Fluence Energy Q3 EPS Estimate Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Fluence Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.98.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $431.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.17 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 33,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 86,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,591.80. This trade represents a 62.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.