Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63. 91,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 137,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
Flora Growth Stock Up 3.8%
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.
Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 million. Flora Growth had a negative return on equity of 216.49% and a negative net margin of 24.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flora Growth Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flora Growth Company Profile
Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flora Growth
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.