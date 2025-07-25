Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63. 91,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 137,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Flora Growth Stock Up 3.8%

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 million. Flora Growth had a negative return on equity of 216.49% and a negative net margin of 24.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flora Growth Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flora Growth Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flora Growth by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.