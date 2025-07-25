Fischer Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,731 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Fischer Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 31.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of $91.65 and a one year high of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

