First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2,953.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,970 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of First Horizon worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,285,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,686,000 after buying an additional 10,763,349 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 496.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,202,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,199,000 after buying an additional 6,827,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $132,418,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $75,485,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,524,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after buying an additional 3,400,811 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:FHN opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. First Horizon Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $830.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.95 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Horizon

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $228,841.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 342,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,634.75. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 38,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $843,822.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 550,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,210,244.20. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.