First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 million. First Community had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

First Community Price Performance

Shares of First Community stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.37. First Community has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of First Community from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Community

Institutional Trading of First Community

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Community by 63.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community by 199.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 60,596 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of First Community by 1,230.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 115.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 104,796 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.