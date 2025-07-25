First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BUSE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of First Busey from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of BUSE opened at $23.33 on Thursday. First Busey has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. First Busey had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $192.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.46%.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other news, Director Steven W. Caple purchased 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $97,394.40. The trade was a 35.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 72,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,875.60. This trade represents a 8.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,125 shares of company stock worth $286,148. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Busey by 45.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,096,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,086,000 after buying an additional 1,596,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 52.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,706,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,670,000 after buying an additional 1,613,848 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 54.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,731,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,398,000 after buying an additional 608,470 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Busey by 7.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,276,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 32.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,252,000 after buying an additional 230,268 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

