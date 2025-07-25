Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Purchases 2,204 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 4.2% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 368,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,586,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $918,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $231.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.71. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.31.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

