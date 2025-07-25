Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Acquires 923 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. increased its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 5.1% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,361,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $348,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 59,720.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,553,000 after purchasing an additional 358,322 shares during the period. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $182,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.17.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $710.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $718.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $670.69. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,785.92. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $895,190.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,043.30. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

