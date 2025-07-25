Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Position Reduced by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FBND opened at $45.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

