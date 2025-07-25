Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 160.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.29. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

