Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by Fischer Financial Services Inc.

Fischer Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $15,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $237,000.

Shares of FTEC opened at $204.38 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $134.11 and a 12-month high of $205.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.23 and its 200 day moving average is $178.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

