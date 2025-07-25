Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James Financial from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 151,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $8,748,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 107,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,218,423.12. This represents a 58.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $77,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,318.88. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,298 shares of company stock worth $11,156,039. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 52.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Etsy by 27.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

