Equitable Trust Co. Sells 429 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 206,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 345,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,149 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $794,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,298.24. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $76,663,118.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,900. The trade was a 96.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,177,878 shares of company stock valued at $119,281,861 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $114.06 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day moving average of $94.95. The stock has a market cap of $143.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

