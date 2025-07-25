Equitable Trust Co. Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Victrix Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.5%

CAT stock opened at $429.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $375.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $430.16. The stock has a market cap of $202.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Melius raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.33.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

