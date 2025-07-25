Equitable Trust Co. Has $3 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.79.

Honeywell International Stock Down 6.2%

Honeywell International stock opened at $224.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

