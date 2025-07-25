Equitable (NYSE:EQH) vs. Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) and Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Equitable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Everest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Equitable shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Everest Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable and Everest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable 8.50% 79.05% 0.67% Everest Group 4.88% 5.95% 1.54%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable $12.44 billion 1.26 $1.31 billion $3.68 14.15 Everest Group $17.28 billion 0.82 $1.37 billion $19.44 17.08

This table compares Equitable and Everest Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Everest Group has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable. Equitable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Equitable and Everest Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable 0 1 9 0 2.90 Everest Group 0 6 5 1 2.58

Equitable currently has a consensus price target of $65.30, indicating a potential upside of 25.42%. Everest Group has a consensus price target of $400.83, indicating a potential upside of 20.74%. Given Equitable’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Equitable is more favorable than Everest Group.

Volatility and Risk

Equitable has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Group has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Equitable pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Everest Group pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equitable pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Everest Group pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equitable has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Everest Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Equitable beats Everest Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement services or products to plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related services to various clients through institutional. The Protection Solutions segment provides life insurance products, such as VUL insurance and IUL insurance, term life, and employee benefits business, such as dental, vision, life, as well as short- and long-term disability insurance products to small and medium-sized businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts, financial planning and advice, life insurance, and annuity products. The Legacy segment consists of the capital intensive fixed-rate GMxB business that includes ROP death benefits. The company was formerly known as AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Equitable Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Equitable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Singapore, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and accident and health, specialty underwriters, eversports and entertainment, and surety and credit, marine and aviation, as well as structured and property hybrid solutions. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023.Everest Group, Ltd., was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

