Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% in the first quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.9%

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Argus upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.