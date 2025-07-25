Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Bank of America

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

ENPH opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.67. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $130.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 27,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

