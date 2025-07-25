Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EFR. Roth Capital lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Shares of EFR opened at C$13.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.11. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of C$4.59 and a 1-year high of C$13.65.

In other news, Director Ivy Virginia Estabrooke sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$33,092.40. Also, Senior Officer Timothy James Carstens sold 210,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.47, for a total transaction of C$1,572,534.50. Insiders sold a total of 218,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.

