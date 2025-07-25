Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock Position Lessened by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. decreased its holdings in Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98,910 shares during the quarter. Encore Capital Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned approximately 3.43% of Encore Capital Group worth $27,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 827.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. Encore Capital Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.69. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $392.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

