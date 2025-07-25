EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,651 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $63,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EME. BankPlus Trust Department grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.00.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME opened at $578.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $507.85 and its 200-day moving average is $450.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $580.48.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

