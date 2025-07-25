Elefante Mark B Buys Shares of 1,470 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Elefante Mark B purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,877 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,142,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,341 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,762,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,653,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,868,000 after buying an additional 1,015,141 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:KMB opened at $127.75 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.52.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,997 shares in the company, valued at $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

