Elefante Mark B Buys 1,703 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Elefante Mark B increased its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.16.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.69, for a total transaction of $611,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,910,942.33. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,091,796 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $267.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.66.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

