Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Decreased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188,338 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $193,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 176.7% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $269.97 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.96 and a 1-year high of $274.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.29 and its 200-day moving average is $255.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.41%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.33.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

