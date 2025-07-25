EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01, Zacks reports. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $177.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. EastGroup Properties updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 2.220-2.300 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 8.890-9.030 EPS.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $166.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.46. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $137.67 and a 12-month high of $192.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGP. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 28.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after acquiring an additional 41,538 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 309.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 18,900.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

