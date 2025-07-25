EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stake Decreased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,035.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 31.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 price objective on EastGroup Properties and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $166.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.67 and a fifty-two week high of $192.21.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.80 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.54%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

